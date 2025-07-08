Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology Partners With E& To Empower ICV-Certified Smes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic collaboration to deliver exclusive digital offers to over 7,000 companies under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program

Abu Dhabi, July 2025 – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& in UAE to strengthen support for ICV-certified small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, an initiative launched by MoIAT as part of the UAE's Projects of the 50.

Under the agreement, e& UAE will extend a suite of exclusive incentives to more than 7,000 ICV-certified SMEs registered with MoIAT. These tailored packages include preferential rates on internet services, mobile plans, digital payment solutions, and Microsoft productivity tools. The aim is to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency among local enterprises.

This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting local industrial growth, economic resilience, and technological advancement.

Her Excellency Salama Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at MoIAT, said:“The ministry continues to work with strategic partners to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the country's industrial sector. The National ICV Program is a pillar of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, alongside the Technology Transformation Program and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

She added:“The program has delivered tangible economic benefits, empowering companies and enhancing their competitiveness by channelling procurement spending into the national economy. By the end of 2024, cumulative local expenditure through the National ICV Program reached AED 347 billion. SMEs are central to this growth, and the number of ICV Program strategic partners has now reached 35 federal and local government entities and national companies.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President SMB Sales & Marketing, e& UAE, said:“We are proud to support the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in advancing the National ICV Program. SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower them with cutting-edge digital solutions that unlock new growth opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and support long-term success. As a key enabler of the programme, this partnership will help incentivise companies to obtain certification. It also exemplifies how public-private collaboration can create a meaningful impact by driving industrial development and building local capabilities.”

This agreement further reinforces e& UAE's role as a digital enabler for businesses across sectors, committed to advancing national priorities through impactful collaborations and future-focused solutions.