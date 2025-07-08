UPDATE - Kingsrock Advisors Announces Dr. Josef Ackermann As Chairman Of New Advisory Board, Additional Senior Hires And Senior Advisors, And Inaugural Capital Raise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - This Strengthens KingsRock's Business Across Geographies and Industries NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, announced today the formation of a new Advisory Board chaired by Dr. Josef Ackermann, previously the long-term CEO of Deutsche Bank. Furthermore, the firm announced a series of new Senior Hires, additional Senior Advisors, and an inaugural Capital Raise. This expansion aims to accelerate the growth of KingsRock's capital solutions and corporate finance business across industries, geographies, and capital structures. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Josef Ackermann as Chairman and the following Senior Banking Executives who have agreed to serve as Members of our new KingsRock Advisory Board:

Dr. Josef Ackermann Zurich, former Chairman of the Management Board, Deutsche Bank Fred Brettschneider New York, former Head of Deutsche Bank Global Markets Americas Yassine Bouhara Dubai, CEO Tell Group, former Global Head of Deutsche Bank Global Equities Kevin Parker New York, CEO SICM, former CEO of Deutsche Asset Management Bernardo Parnes Sao Paolo, CEO of One Partners, former CEO of Deutsche Bank Latin America Jon Vaccaro Darien, Founder V20 Group, former Global Head of Deutsche Bank CRE Seth Waugh Palm Beach, former CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas, former Chairman of PGA

We are pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in the US and EMEA as Managing Directors , with further expansion planned:

David Barcus New York, former BNP and Raymond James John Doyamis New York, former EBG, and Bear Stearns Leo-Hendrik Greve Amsterdam, former ING, Citi and MS Rony Jawhar Dubai, former Arqaam and Deutsche Bank Bray Kelly New York, former JBK Capital and UBS Joe Lovrics Madrid, former Societe General, Citi, and BNP Bill Miller New York, Commerce Street, TPG Sixth Street, Citi Hans Narberhaus Madrid, former Deutsche Bank Laurent Quelin London, former Chenavari, and CS Francois-Louise Ricard Paris, former Groupe Caisse des Depots, MS and SG Jorge de los Rios Madrid, former Santander, S&P and Lehman Mike Turnbull London, former StormHarbour, BAML and MS Andrew Whittaker New York, Lazard, GSAM and Lehman

In Q2 we were also joined by Gregor Bates, Associate, London, and Analysts Matt Farrell, Nikita Spivakov, and Tim O'Callaghan in New York.

We also welcome George Parker, New York, as Senior Advisor for Operations.

This team's decades of investment banking experience across Origination, Advisory, Capital Markets, Structuring, and Leveraged Finance should help propel our growth and strategy to originate, structure, and distribute private capital markets transactions and provide strategic advisory services. Our goal is to further strengthen KingsRock's ability to serve issuer clients and the private credit, special situations and private equity investor universe with ever more tailor-made capital solutions and investment opportunities.

Expansion of our Global Network of Senior Advisors

We are also pleased to announce that we now have 120 (one hundred and twenty) Senior Advisors from approximately 50 countries around the world. Each is a truly Independent Advisor with his or her own interest and focus, some with companies that we have partnered with, etc. Many of these advisors comprised the most senior leadership of Deutsche Bank and oversaw a wide range of functions, from CEO and six other former Management Board Members, to Country Heads and Divisional Heads of M&A, Capital Markets, and Heads of Sales, Coverage, Industry Groups, Economists, Operations, etc.

This unique Global Network of former colleagues and friends as our Senior Advisors allows KingsRock access to key decision makers nearly anywhere in the world, spanning companies, institutional investors, financial institutions, and the public sector. It also offers mutual benefits in deal making through origination, execution, and distribution, be it a cross-border M&A transaction or bespoke institutional capital raising deal.



We are also pleased to Announce a successful close of our inaugural third-party capital raise for KingsRock Advisors LLC, to support our expansion and elevate our investment banking boutique, with further strategic growth planned. We thank all of our investors for their strong support.

“We are excited to welcome our new Senior Advisory Board Members, our new Managing Directors, Associate and Analyst colleagues, and our Senior Advisors network to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Together with our inaugural capital raise to boost and increase the visibility of our platform, successfully concluded in Q2, we are truly thrilled with the progress our young firm is making to serve our clients and support our ambitious growth. In the near term, we will share more details about our expansion across our financial services offering,” said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner.

KingsRock has already announced and closed several significant transactions in 2025. Angel Oak's recently announced sale to Brookfield, where KingsRock Advisors served as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to Angel Oak, is indeed a landmark transaction. On April 1st, 2025, Brookfield Asset Management and Angel Oak to Entered into Strategic Partnership. KingsRock Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC, acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Angel Oak Companies .



About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.

Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of approximately 40 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.

KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 120 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and a member of SIPC. , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC . . 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor . New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

KingsRock Advisors Europe AB is incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and is a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice i Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen ) under the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.



CONTACT: Press Inquiries For KingsRock ...