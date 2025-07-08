Less Cancer Issues Call For Unity And Action As Cuts To Healthcare Loom

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Bill Couzens, founder of Less CancerWARRENTON , VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Less Cancer , a national nonprofit educational organization, is calling on individuals, families, and leaders across the political spectrum to remain actively engaged as deep cuts to Medicaid and public health programs begin to take hold across the country. The organization warns that these changes are already straining local communities and risking the health and lives of millions of Americans.“Throughout our history, Americans have come together during times of crisis,” said Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer.“From the Great Depression to 9/11 to the COVID-19 pandemic-we've seen how unity, resilience, and clear-eyed leadership can help us not only survive, but emerge stronger. This moment requires the same kind of resolve.”Couzens emphasized that the damage is not hypothetical-it's happening now. Families are already losing access to care. Rural hospitals are bracing for closure. Public health departments are being forced to cut programs and staff, even as chronic disease and cancer rates continue to rise.“These cuts undermine systems that have taken more than 200 years to build-systems designed to protect the most vulnerable: children, seniors, rural families, and those living with disabilities or serious health conditions,” Couzens said.Less Cancer is a nonpartisan organization focused on cancer prevention, public health education, and health equity. The organization provides evidence-based continuing medical education to health professionals and creates accessible public programs in communities nationwide, including rural areas and Capitol Hill.Couzens also underscored the role of local communities and volunteers, who are stepping up to fill widening gaps through free clinics, community ride programs, food access, housing initiatives, and peer-to-peer support systems.“We're seeing incredible grassroots efforts trying to hold the line-but these programs can't do it alone,” he said.“We're not here to take sides-we're here to inform,” Couzens added.“The facts are clear: slashing access to care now will lead to higher cancer rates, greater suffering, and weakened communities.”Less Cancer urges the public to act now by reaching out to legislators and local leaders-and by supporting, donating to, or volunteering with organizations that are keeping vulnerable populations afloat.Protect healthcare. Support one another. Strengthen our communities. These cuts must stop.“This is not about politics,” Couzens said.“It's about people. It's about protecting the health and dignity of our neighbors before more harm is done. Every voice matters, and every action-big or small-can be a lifeline.”A recent blog by Couzens,“We Are No Strangers to Adversity-Or to Hope,” is available at .To learn more about Less Cancer's work or get involved, visit .# # #About Less CancerFounded in 2003, Less Cancer (Next Generation Choices Foundation) is a grassroots nonprofit focused on reducing cancer risk and promoting public health through education, awareness, and access. The organization does not lobby, but instead engages the public and policymakers through evidence-based science, expert-led workshops, and practical tools to build healthier communities. Less Cancer pioneered National Cancer Prevention Day and the Bipartisan Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus and continues to serve individuals, families, and professionals across the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit .

