AAOS Introduces New Awards Program Celebrating Excellence In Orthopaedic Research -- Applications Open

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is proud to introduce the Orthopaedic Research Excellence Awards (OREA), a new recognition program that celebrates significant contributions to musculoskeletal research and its role in improving patient care. These awards reflect AAOS' continued commitment to promoting high-quality, impactful research and honoring those who shape the future of orthopaedic medicine.

"As the AAOS transitions from the Kappa Delta Awards to the Orthopaedic Research Excellence Awards (OREA), it is critical that the OREA represent more than recognition-they are a reaffirmation of our profession's commitment to discovery, innovation, and improving lives," said David S. Jevsevar, MD, MBA, FAAOS, chair, AAOS Research and Quality Council. "By honoring outstanding clinical, translational and basic science research, we elevate the body of knowledge that drives the future of musculoskeletal care."

Building on a rich history of celebrating groundbreaking musculoskeletal research, the new program includes three AAOS Research Awards as well as the long-standing Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award.

Applications and nominations are open now through Aug. 31, 2025. Award recipients will be recognized at the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. To learn more about eligibility, criteria or to submit an application, visit the AAOS Research Awards webpage .

