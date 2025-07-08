Nunatsiavut To Nunavik: 25 Years Of Learning, Connection, And Youth Empowerment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GATINEAU, QC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation sets sail on its latest educational expedition on July 12, bringing together 22 youth from around the world for a transformative journey from Nain, Nunatsiavut, to Kuujjuaq, Nunavik.

From July 12–27, 2025, aboard the Mi'kmaq-owned icebreaker Oqwatnukewey Eleke'wi'ji'jit (MV Polar Prince), participants will travel alongside a team of educators, scientists, Indigenous Elders, artists, and leaders. Throughout the journey, they will engage with the culture, knowledge, and stewardship initiatives of Inuit communities in Nunatsiavut and Nunavik.

“As we celebrate 25 years of Students on Ice, I'm filled with gratitude for the thousands of youth, educators, and Indigenous partners who've shaped this journey,” says SOI founder and president Geoff Green.“This summer's expedition from Nunatsiavut to Nunavik is a powerful reflection of what we've always believed in-bringing people together in the natural world to deepen understanding, build connections, and support the next generation of leaders.”

The expedition will journey through Torngat Mountains National Park, Imappivut, Killiniq, Ungava Bay, and down the Koksoak River to Kuujuaq. Along the way, participants will learn directly from Nunatsiavummiut and Nunavimmiut-the Labrador and Nunavik Inuit who call these regions home-about the cultural, ecological, and historical significance of the land and waters.

Endorsed as part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the expedition will explore themes of biodiversity, climate, Indigenous knowledge, conservation, and youth empowerment through interactive workshops, land-based activities, and community visits. Highlights include a day in Hebron, a former Inuit community and National Historic Site, and opportunities to learn from researchers and scientists.

“Every day will be filled with moments of connection-with people, with place, and with purpose,” Green says.“These experiences are life-shaping.”

For more information and updates, visit soifoundation.org/en/nn25/ or follow the journey on SOI's social media channels.

About SOI

For 25 years, the Students on Ice Foundation has led the way in expeditionary education, connecting diverse youth with transformative learning experiences in the Polar Regions and beyond. We bring together youth and educators to deepen understanding of global challenges and foster leadership and collaboration across cultures and disciplines. Our programs educate, inspire, connect, and empower youth to develop the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a sustainable future.

We have guided more than 4,500 youth and educators from over 52 countries on educational journeys from pole to pole. Our programming has been recognized by the United Nations as an official action of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and in 2022, SOI received Viceregal Patronage from the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon. For more information, visit

Attachment

Nunatsiavut to Nunavik Expedition Announcement

CONTACT: Craig McCallion Students on Ice Foundation 8198273300x3030 ... Mac White Students On Ice Foundation 8198273300x3107 ... Justin Sadler Students On Ice Foundation (819) 827-3300 ...