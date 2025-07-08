ENG Vs IND: 6 Records Shubman Gill Can Break In Remaining 3 Tests Of The England Series

Shubman Gill's stellar form in the first two Tests against England, including a double ton and two tons, puts him on track to surpass records held by greats like Gavaskar, Bradman, and Sobers in the remaining three matches of the five-Test series.

Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. After a century at Headingley in Leeds, Gill had a record-breaking outing at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where he smashed a double century and 150, becoming the first batter to do so in a Test match.

In just two Tests and four innings, Shubman Gill has amassed 585 runs, including a double century and two centuries, at an average of at an average of 146.25. In the Edgbaston Test alone, Shubman Gill has shattered several records, etching his name in history books. However, there are many more records within Gill's reach as the series progresses, with three more Tests and potentially six innings to go.

On that note, here are six records Shubman Gill can break in the remainder of the England Test series:

Former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for the most runs in a Test series, amassing 774 runs in five matches, which came in the maiden series of his illustrious international red-ball career against the West Indies in 1971. However, Gavaskar's record is under threat as Shubman Gill is likely to overtake the long-standing tally. Gill is just 189 runs short of Sunil Gavaskar's 54-year-old Indian record, with three Tests to play at Lord's, The Oval, and Old Trafford.

Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid currently holds the record for the most runs aggregated by an Indian batter in a Test series in England, amassing 602 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an impressive average of 100.33 in six innings. This record is likely to be surpassed by Shubman Gill at Lord's, as he is just 18 runs shy of Rahul Dravid's tally in a single Test series in England, with crucial six innings still to come.

Former Australian batting legend Don Bradman holds the 89-year-old record for the most runs as a captain in a Test series. Bradman amassed 810 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 90.00 in five matches against England in The Ashes. The record could be under serious threat from Shubman Gill, who has already amassed 585 runs in just four innings. With three Tests and six innings left, Gill needs 226 runs to surpass Bradman's record for the most runs in a Test series as a captain.

Former West Indies batting legend Sir Garfield Sobers, or Gary Sobers, holds the record for the most runs as a captain in an away Test series, amassing 722 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 103.14 in five matches against England in 1966. However, this record could be challenged by Shubman Gill, who already has 585 runs in four innings on English soil. Gill is just 137 runs away from surpassing Sobers's record, with three more Tests to play in the ongoing five-match series.

Former West Indies batting legend late. Clyde Walcott holds the 50-year-old record for the most centuries in a Test series. Walcott has registered five centuries in a five-match Test series against Australia. Shubman Gill has recorded three centuries in just two Tests of the five-match series against England. With three Tests and six innings still to go, Gill has a realistic chance of equalling or surpassing Clyde Walcott's record of five centuries in a Test series, further etching his name in the history books of records.

Former Australian batting legend Don Bradman holds the record for the most centuries in consecutive Test matches. Bradman has a record six consecutive centuries in as many Test matches against England from 1st January 1937 to 22nd July 1938. With three centuries in two successive matches of the ongoing England Test series, Shubman Gill has the opportunity to chase Don Bradman's record of six consecutive Test centuries, provided he continues his red-hot form in the remaining three Tests.