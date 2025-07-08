Donald Trump Reaffirms August 1 Tariff Deadline: 'No Extensions Will Be Granted'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to begin imposing tariffs on imports from multiple countries starting August 1, 2025. In a post on Tuesday (July 8) on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear there would be no delays or exceptions.

“There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump wrote .“In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted.”

Ongoing notices to trade partners

Trump said formal letters have already been sent to various countries notifying them of the impending tariffs, with more to follow in the coming days.

“As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025,” the president stated.

The declaration comes after the White House had postponed the reimposition of tariffs until August 1 from the July 9 deadline set earlier to allow room for further negotiations with key trade partners.

Trump slaps 25–40% tariffs on imports from 14 countries, effective August 1

US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 7) sent formal letters to 14 countries , including Japan and South Korea, announcing new tariffs ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent on imports, effective August 1. The move marks a renewed push to force new trade deals before an earlier-imposed July 9 deadline.

The letters cited“significant trade deficits” and warned of penalties for any retaliatory tariff hikes, stating such moves would be matched“on top of the 25%” rate. However, the letters also left room for negotiation, with Trump saying the US would“perhaps consider an adjustment” if trade barriers were removed.

Trump offered these countries a chance to avoid tariffs if their firms build or manufacture products in the US.

And if these nations impose retaliatory tariffs, the US would add that amount to the declared base tariff. Goods transshipped to evade tariffs will be subject to the higher rate.

US extends tariff suspension until August 1

The United States has extended the suspension of its reciprocal tariffs, initially announced on April 2, until August 1 , offering temporary relief to exporters and allowing more time for trade negotiations .

The suspension, which was set to expire on July 9, has been extended through an executive order issued by the White House. The order cited“additional information and recommendations from senior officials”, including updates on the progress of discussions with trading partners, as the basis for the extension.

“In light of this information, it is necessary and appropriate to extend the suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14266 until 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 1, 2025,” the White House said.

On April 2, President Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including a 26 per cent duty on Indian goods, but implementation was paused for 90 days to give partners time to negotiate trade deals with the US.

