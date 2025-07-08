Benjamin Netanyahu Dismisses Zohran Mamdani's Arrest Threat As 'Silly,' Plans NYC Visit With Trump
Speaking to New York Post on Monday evening during a working dinner with Trump, Netanyahu said,“I'm not concerned about that. There's enough craziness in the world, but I guess it never ends. This is folly and it's silly in many ways. I'm going to come there with President Trump and we'll see.”
Trump, standing beside him, jokingly added,“I'll get him out.”
Mamdani, a democratic socialist and Queens assemblyman, had said last year that he would not welcome Netanyahu to New York City due to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.
WATCH | Israeli PM Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, 'He's forging peace in one region after the other
“No. As mayor, New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It's time that our actions are also,” Mamdani was quoted as saying by NYP.
In response to Netanyahu brushing off the warning, Trump assured the Israeli leader that he had nothing to worry about.“He's going to be very fine. And we don't know who the mayor is going to be yet, but this is a communist. He's not a socialist. He's a communist, and he's said some really bad things about Jewish people,” Trump claimed.
Read | 'Stopped India-Pak war', 'India-US trade deal soon', 'Unhappy about Putin' - 10 things Trump said today at White House
“He's said some really bad things about a lot of people. And I think he's going through a bit of a honeymoon right now but he might make it. He's going to behave. He'll behave. He better behave. Otherwise, he's going to have big problems.”
Read | Donald Trump says Zohran Mamdani is in a 'honeymoon phase'; warns him to 'behave, otherwise...'
Trump also repeated his threat to cut off federal aid to New York City if Mamdani clashes with his administration.
Mamdani recently scored a surprise victory over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary. He has been a strong critic of Israel's actions in Gaza and its treatment of Palestinians.
