US Treasury Targets $500 Billion Cash Cushion By End-July As 2025 Tariff Revenue Nears $100 Billion
Bessent projected tariff income could reach $300 billion by December.
The US Treasury Department announced plans to rebuild its cash balance to $500 billion by the end of July, following the recent passage of President Trump's sweeping $5 trillion tax and spending bill, which included a significant debt ceiling hike.
The department's cash balance had dropped to $372 billion as of last week, according to a JPMorgan research note, well below the operational target range. To address the shortfall, the Treasury will sharply increase the issuance of short-term Treasury bills (T-bills).Surge in T-Bill auctions
According to updated guidance issued on Tuesday, the Treasury raised the size of four-week and eight-week bill auctions by $25 billion each, bringing the four-week total to $80 billion and the eight-week to $70 billion, totaling $150 billion in bills to be sold on Thursday. These are the largest auction sizes since May 22, according to Action Economics.
The department will continue relying on shorter-tenor securities-specifically four-, six-, and eight-week bills-to finance operations and replenish reserves.Also Read | Trump reaffirms August 1 tariff deadline: 'No extensions...' No new cash management bills expected
Importantly, the Treasury does not expect to issue additional cash management bills (CMBs) to rebuild its reserves, signaling confidence in the T-bill market's ability to absorb increased issuance. The CMB series announced on June 24 has now been completed, the department said.
At the May refunding, the Treasury had targeted a $850 billion cash balance by the end of September, suggesting further issuance will continue in the months ahead as it aligns with internal cash balance policy.
(With Reuters inputs)
