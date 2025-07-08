Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amarnath Yatra: Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance In First Six Days

Amarnath Yatra: Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims Pay Obeisance In First Six Days


2025-07-08 03:15:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than 1 lakh devotees have visited the cave shrine of Amarnath in the first six days of the annual pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra commenced from the valley on July 3 via the twin tracks - the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

“The journey of faith, holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has surpassed 1 lakh pilgrims within the first six days of pilgrimage,” Sinha said in a post on X.

He said the yatra is continuing smoothly on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and is expected to draw more devotees in the coming days.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas will conclude on August 9.

Read Also Amid Multi-Tier Security Escort, Over 7,500 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Yatra Amarnath Yatra Set to Hit 1 Lakh Today

MENAFN08072025000215011059ID1109775968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search