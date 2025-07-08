Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - i-80 GOLD CORP. : Provided an update on the progress of its new development plan, which outlines a path for advancing the Company's Nevada gold projects and creating a mid-tier gold producer. As part of the new development plan, the Company released Preliminary Economic Assessments in the first quarter of 2025 for five projects, and continues to advance permitting, technical, and development work on these projects. i-80 GOLD CORP. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.84.

