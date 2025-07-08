Fearless Business Founder Robin Waite Named Finalist In The 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards
Robin Waite
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. This year's shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region of the UK, all recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience.
Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday, November 17th 2025, held at London's Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.
Robin founded Fearless Business with the aim of making running a small business as simple as possible. This is done through the company's two signature business accelerators, providing accountability and first class business knowledge and experience.
Robin said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It's an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK's most exciting and ambitious businesses. This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to help small business owners to earn more money while working fewer hours."
This year's Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalists employ over 25,000 people across the UK, expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year, generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion and represent an average business age of six years.
Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: "We're so proud to reveal this year's shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it's clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever. Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can't wait to watch what this year's cohort achieves next."
For more information about Fearless Business, please visit .
To learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment