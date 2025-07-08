Rack Room Shoes Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions And Realignment

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Rack Room Shoes, a leading footwear retailer, announces significant promotions within its leadership team, reflecting the company's strategy to align its operations for continued growth.

With a steadfast focus on delivering quality footwear and an exceptional customer experience, Rack Room Shoes has realigned its merchandising and digital strategies to navigate the evolving retail landscape. The organizational changes are being implemented to drive further growth and innovation while continuing to build on the company's legacy.

Key Leadership Promotions:



Brian Burnett, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandise Officer (CMO) . In this expanded role, Brian will lead the company's product and merchandising strategies, driving innovation and ensuring alignment across vendor relations, inventory management and product sourcing. Molly Hartney, Chief Marketing Officer, has been promoted to Chief Digital Officer (CDO) . This newly created role underscores Rack Room Shoes' focus on strengthening its digital presence and optimizing its digital sales portfolio to integrate the company's marketing functions with its digital sales and omnichannel strategies.

"These strategic leadership changes and organizational realignments are pivotal in our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance alignment," said Mark Lardie, president and chief executive officer of Rack Room Shoes. "Brian, with his deep understanding of consumer trends and merchandising excellence, and Molly, a creative marketing and digital innovator, are uniquely positioned to propel Rack Room Shoes forward. By optimizing our merchandising and digital strategies under their exceptional leadership, we are ensuring sustained success in a dynamic market."

Brian has been with Rack Room Shoes for nearly nine years, previously serving as General Merchandise Manager before stepping into his current role. He has developed key merchandising initiatives, introduced exclusive brand partnerships and played a pivotal role in expanding core product categories to meet evolving customer demand.

Molly joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer in 2021. She has transformed marketing into a competitive differentiator and after achieving a 40% increase in customer retention, will now spearhead Rack Room Shoes' digital evolution. Her experience drove a 36% improvement in company productivity and positions her to lead the digital strategy and further enhance the company's omnichannel presence.

Brian Burnett, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandise Officer (CMO) and Molly Hartney, Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives , our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.