Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Southern Cross: New TSX Milestone & Big Drill Results At Sunday Creek


2025-07-08 03:13:34
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - CEO ("CEO") , the leading investor social network in venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs and executives from around the globe.

Founded in 2012, CEO, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. , is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.

Meet the Executive Shaping the Mining Landscape

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

We caught up with Michael Hudson, President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3) to discuss the company's recent graduation to the TSX main board and the exceptional drill results coming out of the Sunday Creek project - including 3.9 meters at over 124 g/t gold.

Southern Cross Gold.
 (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) (FSE: MV3)


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Tune into 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO here .

Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at ... for further details and opportunities.

About CEO

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.

CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc.

MENAFN08072025004218003983ID1109775921

