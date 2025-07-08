Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says He Is Not Happy With Putin

Trump Says He Is Not Happy With Putin


2025-07-08 03:11:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump made the comments to reporters on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin," Trump said.

He added that the Kremlin leader "is very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless."

Trump reiterated his disapproval of Putin:

"I am not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of soldiers. And a lot of them are his soldiers and their [Ukrainian] soldiers, mostly. And it's now up to 7,000 a week. And I'm not happy with Putin," he said.

Read also: U.S. to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine – Trump

Last week, Trump held a phone call with Putin to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump later said that the conversation yielded no progress on the matter.

Photo: The White House

MENAFN08072025000193011044ID1109775859

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search