Trump Says He Is Not Happy With Putin
"We have a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin," Trump said.
He added that the Kremlin leader "is very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless."
Trump reiterated his disapproval of Putin:
"I am not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of soldiers. And a lot of them are his soldiers and their [Ukrainian] soldiers, mostly. And it's now up to 7,000 a week. And I'm not happy with Putin," he said.Read also: U.S. to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine – Trump
Last week, Trump held a phone call with Putin to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump later said that the conversation yielded no progress on the matter.
Photo: The White House
