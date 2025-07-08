Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Prospects For Expanding Cooperation
During the discussions, the sides highlighted the development dynamics of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherly relations, which are based on mutual trust and support.
Satisfaction was expressed with the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.
The importance of interparliamentary cooperation was emphasized. It was noted that the mutually beneficial relations established between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan contribute positively to the comprehensive development of interstate relations.
The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields and other issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment