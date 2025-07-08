403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eight Dead, 31 Missing In Floods On China-Nepal Border
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Floods triggered by torrential rains tore down a Himalayan mountain valley between China and Nepal on Tuesday, with at least eight killed and 31 missing, officials and state media said.
The wall of water also swept away one of the main bridges linking Nepal and China over the Bhotekoshi river.
Deadly floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September but experts say climate change is making them worse.
In Nepal, eight bodies have been recovered and 20 others -- 14 Nepalis and six Chinese -- are listed as missing, according to police.
"Our focus is on search and rescue efforts. We have rescued 57 people so far," Nepal police spokesperson Binod Ghimire told AFP.
China's state television CCTV reported that a "mudslide disaster" hit the border area around dawn on Tuesday, with 11 people missing on the Chinese side.
It said those were in addition to six Chinese construction workers swept away on the Nepal side.
Increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said last year.
And the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warned in June that communities face heightened disaster risks this monsoon season.
"Rising temperatures and more extreme rain raise the risk of water-induced disasters such as floods, landslides, and debris flows," ICIMOD said.
The wall of water also swept away one of the main bridges linking Nepal and China over the Bhotekoshi river.
Deadly floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September but experts say climate change is making them worse.
In Nepal, eight bodies have been recovered and 20 others -- 14 Nepalis and six Chinese -- are listed as missing, according to police.
"Our focus is on search and rescue efforts. We have rescued 57 people so far," Nepal police spokesperson Binod Ghimire told AFP.
China's state television CCTV reported that a "mudslide disaster" hit the border area around dawn on Tuesday, with 11 people missing on the Chinese side.
It said those were in addition to six Chinese construction workers swept away on the Nepal side.
Increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said last year.
And the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warned in June that communities face heightened disaster risks this monsoon season.
"Rising temperatures and more extreme rain raise the risk of water-induced disasters such as floods, landslides, and debris flows," ICIMOD said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment