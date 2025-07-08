Capital International Group Celebrates 2,000+ Golden Visas Approved With 100% Success Rate In UAE's Long-Term Residency Program
Dubai, UAE - July 8, 2025 - Capital International Group (CIG), a leading corporate service provider in Dubai, UAE, proudly announces its milestone achievement of processing over 2,000 UAE Golden Visa applications with a 100% approval rate. The UAE's Golden Visa program, launched in 2019, offers 10-year renewable residency to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives.
Since the program's inception, CIG has supported individuals both locally and internationally, ensuring smooth application processes for those seeking to take advantage of the UAE's long-term residency options.
A Word from CIG
“We've been guiding clients through the Golden Visa process since its launch,” said Noman, a spokesperson for CIG.“With the evolving regulations, our priority is ensuring that eligibility checks are thorough, document handling is precise, and our coordination with UAE authorities is seamless.”
Key Routes to Qualify for the UAE Golden Visa:
CIG outlines the most common routes for eligibility under the Golden Visa program:
-
Real Estate Ownership : Owning real estate worth at least AED 2 million.
Investment : Investing AED 2 million or more in a UAE-licensed business or fund.
Salary Threshold : Earning a monthly basic salary of AED 35,000 or more.
Additionally, other qualifying profiles include:
-
Senior executives in managerial roles.
Artists, athletes, and content creators endorsed by the UAE.
High-achieving students and recognized humanitarian workers.
For a full list of requirements, applicants are encouraged to visit the official UAE Golden Visa eligibility criteria page.
Required Documents for the Golden Visa
The documents required will depend on the applicant's category, but typically include:
-
Valid passport
Emirates ID or current UAE visa (if applicable)
Title deed or investment license
Salary certificate or six-month bank statements
Academic or professional qualifications
UAE health insurance
Government approvals (where applicable)
CIG provides personalized checklists and handles all necessary submissions to authorities, including the DLD, MOHRE, and ICP.
Capital International Group Leads in Golden Visa Services:
CIG has earned a reputation for excellence in business setup and immigration services, making it the go-to provider for Golden Visa applications:
-
Over 2,000 Golden Visas approved
100% success rate in approvals
In-house legal and documentation team
Fast-track application support
Family and dependent visa assistance
Transparent pricing and full process management
In addition to Golden Visa services, CIG offers comprehensive business setup services in Dubai, including Free Zone and Mainland company formation , visa processing, and corporate tax registration.
About Capital International Group:
Capital International Group (CIG) is a licensed corporate service provider in Dubai, UAE, specializing in immigration, business setup, and residency services. With years of experience and an in-depth understanding of UAE regulations, CIG provides tailored solutions for individuals and businesses seeking to thrive in the UAE.
