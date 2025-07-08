Extratester Click Unveils Innovative Platform To Revolutionize Software Testing And Remote IT Services

MENAFN - GetNews)Extratester Click, operated by Extratester MB, announces the launch of its cutting-edge platform designed to transform the software testing industry. This groundbreaking digital solution introduces a seamless, secure, and efficient space where clients and certified software testing professionals can connect, collaborate, and deliver excellence in quality assurance.







As the global demand for reliable and scalable software solutions continues to rise, Extratester Click positions itself as a game-changer. The platform offers a centralized hub for IT services with a core focus on software testing, enabling businesses to ensure the quality and functionality of their digital products while embracing the flexibility of remote engagement.

“Extratester Click understands the increasing complexity of software development and the critical need for flawless performance,” said the company spokesperson.“The platform was built to bring clients and expert testers together in a streamlined, results-driven environment.”

Platform Highlights:



Verified Testing Experts : Offers access to a curated network of highly skilled software testers with expertise across industries.

Flexible Remote Services : Supports remote collaboration on both short- and long-term projects, enabling companies to scale testing efforts on demand.

Data Privacy and Security : Prioritizes confidentiality and protection of client data with robust security measures. Comprehensive Testing Coverage : Delivers a wide range of services including manual testing, automation, performance analysis, usability testing, and security audits.



Extratester Click is designed to meet the evolving needs of software developers, startups, enterprises, and tech innovators by ensuring their applications meet global performance and usability standards. Its user-friendly interface and integrated communication tools foster smooth and professional interactions between clients and service providers.

Empowering Remote Talent Worldwide

In addition to serving client needs, Extratester Click also opens new doors for remote IT professionals. The platform provides freelance testers with access to competitive opportunities, professional growth, and flexible working conditions, making it a vital resource for career advancement in the digital economy.

About Extratester MB

Headquartered in Lithuania, Extratester MB is an IT services company dedicated to elevating software performance through professional, scalable testing solutions. By leveraging modern technologies and remote-first strategies, the company offers clients worldwide access to elite quality assurance services through its flagship platform, Extratester Click.

For press inquiries, platform demonstrations, or partnership requests, contact Extratester Click through the channels below:

Website :

Contact Email : ...k

Business Phone : +37060133393

Location : Lithuania

Instagram :