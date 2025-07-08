U.S. Title Records Announces Preliminary Title Report Service.
U.S. Title Reports has added Preliminary Title Reports to its services.
OR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Title Records Expands Professional Services with Comprehensive Preliminary Title Report services.
Expert-compiled property title analysis delivers thorough due diligence for lenders, law firms, investors and real estate professionals.
U.S. Title Records, a leading provider of property research and title information services announced the launch of its comprehensive Preliminary Title Report Service, leveraging the company's nearly 17 years of expertise to deliver thorough, professionally-compiled property title analysis for real estate transactions.
Expert Title Research Meets Advanced Database Access
The new service combines U.S. Title Records' extensive database with professional title research expertise to analyze multiple public records sources, court documents, tax records, and property databases. Each report is compiled and verified by experienced researchers, ensuring accuracy and completeness that meets professional standards.
Professional Title Analysis:
The new Preliminary Title Report Service provides users with professionally compiled reports featuring:
๐ Complete Property Intelligence
Current ownership verification with detailed vesting information
Chain of title analysis going back decades (depending on the county)
Comprehensive lien and encumbrance search across multiple databases
Tax assessment and payment history with delinquency alerts
Zoning and land use information with regulatory compliance data
โก Professional Results, Expert Quality
1-2 day turnaround time for thorough property analysis
Expert verification by experienced title researchers
Professional formatting meeting industry standards
Detailed legal descriptions and boundary information
Comprehensive risk assessment for investment decisions
๐ฏ Critical Issue Identification
Outstanding judgment detection with creditor information
Tax lien identification and satisfaction status
Foreclosure history analysis with timeline details
Environmental lien screening for reported contamination issues
Bankruptcy filing correlation affecting property ownership
Addressing Growing Market Demand
The real estate industry has experienced unprecedented growth, with over $4.3 trillion in annual transactions creating massive demand for reliable, comprehensive title research. Traditional title companies often face 10-15 day backlogs, while many online services sacrifice thoroughness for speed.
"The real estate market demands both speed and accuracy," explained Andreas Benavente, Chief Technology Officer. "Our service bridges that gap by combining advanced database access with human expertise to deliver thorough, verified reports in 1-2 days rather than days or weeks." We refer clients to First American Title Insurance for closing transactions.
๐ Real Estate Investors
Thorough portfolio analysis for property acquisitions
Professional risk assessment before making offers
Comprehensive due diligence for competitive markets
Expert issue identification that could impact valuations
โ๏ธ Legal Professionals
Client consultation preparation with instant property analysis
Litigation support with comprehensive ownership histories
Estate planning assistance with current title verification
Regulatory compliance checking for legal matters
๐ข Real Estate Agents & Brokers
Listing preparation with complete property intelligence
Buyer education with transparent title information
Transaction acceleration through early issue identification
Professional credibility enhancement with detailed reports
๐ฆ Lending Professionals
Professional risk assessment before formal underwriting
Portfolio management with expert title analysis
Regulatory compliance verification for lending requirements
Expert fraud prevention through comprehensive ownership verification
Advanced Database Access Meets Professional Expertise
The service utilizes comprehensive technology resources including:
Multiple Database Access to gather information from diverse sources
Professional Verification Systems ensuring accuracy and completeness
Secure Data Processing for confidential information handling
Cloud Infrastructure ensuring reliable service delivery
Quality Control Processes with expert review and verification
We combine the breadth of modern database access with the careful attention that only experienced researchers can provide.
Nationwide Coverage with Local Expertise
The service currently covers:
All counties across all 50 states
U.S. real property including residential, commercial, and industrial
Historical records dating back to original land grants
Real-time updates as new documents are recorded
Competitive Pricing Disrupts Industry
U.S. Title Records is launching the service with competitive professional pricing:
Standard Reports: $295
Rush Service: Expedited processing available for urgent needs - no fee
Volume Discounts: Reduced pricing for high-frequency users
Custom Solutions: Tailored reporting for specific requirements
About U.S. Title Records
U.S. Title Records has been at the forefront of property information technology for nearly 17 years, serving thousands of lenders, law firms and investors around the globe for properties located within the United States and its territories.
Andreas Delfakis
U.S. Title Records
