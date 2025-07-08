Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream Lands In Minnesota

Now Scooping in 29 Lunds & Byerlys Stores Across the North Star State

- Snehee Chaplot

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream , the Texas-based brand known for its globally inspired flavors and rich, creamy texture, is thrilled to announce its official launch at 29 Lunds & Byerlys stores across Minnesota.

This marks a significant step in Gallivant's nationwide expansion, bringing its signature mawa-based ice cream to the Midwest for the first time. Made using a traditional Indian milk solid known as mawa, Gallivant delivers a luxurious texture with deep, caramelized notes - offering a frozen dessert experience unlike anything else in the freezer aisle.

Shoppers at Lunds & Byerlys can now indulge in unique flavors like Mango, Cardamom, Pistachio, Coconut, Vanilla, and Coffee.

“We've long dreamed of sharing our flavors with the North,” said Snehee Chaplot, Founder & CEO of Gallivant.“As a University of Minnesota alum, this launch feels especially meaningful. Minnesota is home to a community that values high-quality, artisanal food with a story. Partnering with Lunds & Byerlys is a proud moment for us, and we're so excited to be part of their curated selection.”

Gallivant's expansion into Lunds & Byerlys comes on the heels of other major retail wins, including Walmart, H-E-B, Kroger, Whole Foods, and more. Earlier this year, Gallivant was also named a Top Dessert Pick of 2025 by Food & Beverage Magazine, further cementing its place as a leader in culturally inspired, better-for-you frozen desserts.

More Than Just Ice Cream

Founded by Snehee Chaplot, a seasoned Food Scientist and entrepreneur, Gallivant's mission is to reintroduce the world to the nourishing benefits of clean dairy and authentic global flavors. Every pint reflects the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, inclusivity, and culinary exploration.

From sourcing premium ingredients to supporting diverse communities, Gallivant is redefining what it means to indulge - one scoop at a time.

About Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream

Gallivant is a woman- and minority-founded brand that crafts premium mawa ice creams inspired by global traditions. Made in Texas and now available in over 350+ retail locations, Gallivant blends heritage, innovation, and high-quality ingredients to create indulgent yet mindful frozen desserts.

About Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys is a family-owned, Minnesota-based grocery chain renowned for its commitment to exceptional quality, service, and community values. With a legacy spanning over 80 years, Lunds & Byerlys has become a trusted destination for discerning shoppers seeking premium, carefully curated products.

Known for elevating the grocery shopping experience, Lunds & Byerlys prides itself on supporting innovative brands that align with their dedication to craftsmanship, authenticity, and excellence. Their stores are more than just markets - they're a celebration of food, community, and connection.

