LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Dedicates Historic Garfield School As New Home For His Transformative Multimillion-Dollar Initiative: Commitment To Community (C2C) In Mexico, Missouri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally established to educate Black students during the era of segregation, Garfield School was shuttered and turned into a Credit Union and now returns to its roots as a community-focused center. With its new purpose, the building will continue to serve young people in the Mexico area through educational programming and partnerships that promote opportunity and growth.

Coach Lue announced the new name of the building, now known as the Kim and Olivia Lue Garfield Legacy Center, a tribute to the legacy and spirit of his mother, grandmother, and their alma mater, the Garfield School.

"Mexico, Missouri, is the type of place where you're raised by the entire community, not just your family. The Garfield School was so important to so many people, and its closure devastated the community. It is an incredible honor that we were able to buy this and transform it back into a community hub where people can connect, learn and find resources and opportunities," said Coach Lue, smiling with pride.

The dedication marks an early milestone in a larger effort to invest in the Mexico, Missouri community. The work is in partnership with the Tyronn Lue Fund and Partners for Rural Impact (PRI), a national nonprofit focused on expanding educational opportunity in rural areas.

Guests took part in a ribbon cutting, a community legacy walk, and tours of newly acquired buildings next to the school. These adjacent buildings, previously owned by a local credit union, will be converted into spaces for youth programs, resource centers, and community-based services.

Coach Lue also looks forward to sharing this work with his Los Angeles community at the second annual fundraising event for C2C, which will take place at the Intuit Dome on October 19th.

About C2C

In July 2023, three-time NBA Champion Tyronn Lue announced an initial five-year commitment to bring a multi-million-dollar investment to his hometown of Mexico, Missouri.

Called "C2C", representing Lue's "Commitment to Community," this initiative is a partnership between the Tyronn Lue Fund and Partners for Rural Impact that aims to ensure all residents of Mexico, MO have access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive and succeed.

For more information about C2C visit c2cmexmo.

