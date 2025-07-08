UGG DROPS FAN-FAVORITE MUSTARD SEED COLORWAY IN A BRAND-NEW SILHOUETTE -- GOLDENSTAR & GOLDENCOAST UGGBRAID CLOG

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with Gray's Papaya, an iconic New York institution, brings the launch of our new silhouette in Mustard Seed to life in a way that's both nostalgic and fresh," said. "Available for the whole family, this limited-edition drop of our Goldenstar and Goldencoast UGGbraid Clogs celebrates everything UGG stands for-bold self-expression, unexpected style, and cultural connection."

Crafted with velvety suede and an ultra-lightweight outsole for all-day wear, the Goldencoast UGGbraid Clog II ($130 for men) and Goldenstar UGGbraid Clog ($130 for women, $75 for kids, and $65 for toddlers) combine style and comfort in one easy slip-on. The adjustable heel strap features the brand's signature UGGbraid design-a nod to iconic UGG® DNA and recognized brand code-and swivels for a two-in-one wearing option: secure with the back strap or laid-back as an open-back slide.

To celebrate the return of the beloved Mustard Seed colorway, now featured in the brand-new collection, UGG® teamed up with Gray's Papaya , the iconic New York City hot dog institution, to give away free hot dogs to brand fans at the Gray's Papaya Upper West Side flagship and selected pop-ups in Brooklyn and at the UGG® Soho store during the Fourth of July weekend. As part of the event , UGG® and Gray's Papaya tapped the legendary Cevallos Brothers to create custom hand-painted signs. Known for their bold, retro-inspired style, Carlos and Miguel Cevallos have spent decades crafting their distinctive, handcrafted signs to NYC's favorite spots. Their playful, unmistakable work-with lots of personality-perfectly reflects the quality, craftsmanship, and timeless spirit at the core of both brands.

The Goldenstar and Goldencoast UGGbraid Clog in Mustard Seed are available now exclusively to UGG® at UGG . For high-res content on the collection and event, please see here .

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit ugg @ugg .

About Gray's Papaya

Gray's Papaya is an iconic family-owned and operated hot dog shop on the UWS of Manhattan, opened by Nicholas Gray in 1973, serving "the best hot dog anywhere," according to Anthony Bourdain. Gray's is known for their mouth-watering hot dogs that are grilled to perfection with the perfect balance of smoke and spice and an unforgettable "snap" as you bite into the juiciest, most flavor-filled hot dog anywhere. Gray's unforgettable kitsch and authenticity have attracted hipsters and clubbers, celebrities, and many Manhattan chefs, making it the great equalizer where everyone feels at home. Gray's has gained international recognition as it appears in every guidebook as a "must stop" when visiting New York and for its many cameos in TV shows and movies like Sex and the City, Billions, Fools Rush In, and You've Got Mail.

