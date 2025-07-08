Abu Dhabi Chamber Membership Rises 4.9% To 157,000+ Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi-UAE. July 2025 – Membership in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has grown to 157,207 companies, a 4.9% increase between September 2024 and June 2025. The growth reflects the Chamber's efforts to empower businesses through tailored services, bridge the private and public sectors, and improve access to investment opportunities.

At a press briefing, Abu Dhabi Chamber outlined key achievements over the last nine months, highlighting the Chamber's commitment to supporting businesses in Abu Dhabi. Since September 2024, ADCCI has hosted 69 business events with government bodies, welcomed 70 trade and diplomatic delegations, and signed 25 partnership agreements. It has also joined 11 outbound delegations and opened its first overseas representative office in Poland, a strategic step in expanding Abu Dhabi's international economic footprint.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, said at the briefing:“Abu Dhabi's economic strength is reflected in the number of new members, and we believe strong partnerships between the public and private sectors will continue to produce success. The rise in memberships highlights the Chamber's strategic role as a key partner in economic development and a driver of competitiveness and sustainable growth. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the business community, sharing its ambitions and providing the tools and resources to compete on the global stage.”

The Chamber's performance correlates with Abu Dhabi's economic progress. The emirate's GDP reached AED291 billion in Q1 2025, a 3.4% increase year-on-year, driven by a 6.1% rise in non-oil sectors to account for 56.2% of total GDP, reflecting success of economic diversification strategy.

The private sector continues to accelerate economic growth and diversification as evidenced by their impactful role in the highest growing non-oil sectors and largest contributors to economic output such as manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate, and trade.

In addition to its external engagements, the Chamber continued strengthening its internal services. Between September 2024 and June 2025, ADCCI recorded a 90.23% customer satisfaction rating on the TAMM platform. The Chamber's call centre responded to more than 18,900 inquiries, demonstrating its level of responsiveness and service quality.

ADCCI continues to support the private sector by improving regulatory frameworks and facilitating open dialogue with policymakers. To date, it has formed 15 working groups comprising business leaders to identify challenges and collaboratively develop practical solutions across key industries. It has published 364 economic reports to support decision-making and held 10 workshops attended by over 1,000 private sector representatives to help the business community better understand legal and commercial opportunities. The Chamber has also honoured seven companies with the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in recognition of their commitment to quality and innovation.

The press briefing heard how effective communication is vital to promoting Abu Dhabi's business environment. HE Al Dhaheri stressed the role of national media in spotlighting private sector achievements and amplifying success stories that capture the scale of Abu Dhabi's transformation while shaping its image as a world-class business and investment destination.

ADCCI's work is closely aligned with the objectives of Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy and supports wider national economic goals through targeted support for SMEs, exporters, and investors. Its 2025–2028 roadmap, developed in close collaboration with the private sector, guides ADCCI's efforts to provide key market insights and access to investment opportunities. Through its roadmap, ADCCI will continue to strengthen capacity building and contribute to the sustainable and inclusive growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.