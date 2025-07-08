Watch: Dubai Police Arrest Man Driving At High Speed On Emergency Shoulder

Dubai Police arrested a young Asian man who drove at a high speed on the right shoulder. He was seen using the emergency area to illegally overtake a long line of traffic.

After a video clip was circulated of the motorist operating his vehicle at excessive speed, traffic patrols promptly initiated an investigation. Along with his arrest, the vehicle was impounded, and a fine of Dh50,000 was imposed , under the provisions of Decree No. (30) of 2023.

Recommended For You

“The driver was subsequently referred to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings,” Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said.

The left and right shoulders of the road are marked by a yellow line, and are exclusively meant for emergency vehicles, and unexpected situations such as vehicle breakdown. It is also used to aid the injured, and save lives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch a video shared by Dubai Police, here:

Al Mazrouei pointed out that this conduct can inadvertently lead teenagers and those unaware of the risks to engage in similar actions. He stressed that disseminating such content harms the community and undermines efforts to promote traffic safety awareness.

Statistics show that this behaviour endangers both riders and pedestrians, noting that at least 80 per cent of violators have been involved in severe traffic accidents, resulting in many fatalities and serious injuries, he added.

What the law says

In 2024, Dubai introduced a new traffic law, outlining sweeping penalties for several offences, including tailgating, distracted driving, and reckless overtaking.

Under the new traffic law, a 14-day impoundment period applie to several offences, including "stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in non-emergency situations, or overtaking vehicles from the shoulder."

In 2023, authorities specified that seized vehicles would be released only upon payment of Dh50,000.

According to the 2024 Dubai law, certain offences will lead to impoundment for a longer period of 30 days, including tailgating, sudden deviation, and using mobile phones while driving.

The 2024 Dubai law includes other offences which lead to vehicle seizure for 14 days, hefty fines:



Entering the road without making sure it is clear

Reversing the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to life or property or traffic safety

Lane indiscipline

Stopping in the middle of the road for no reason

Dangerous overtaking

Lack of necessary safety and security conditions in the vehicle

Stopping the vehicle on the shoulder of the road in non-emergency situations, or overtaking vehicles from the shoulder

Driving a vehicle without a licence plate

Driving a vehicle in a manner that obstructs traffic Making changes to the vehicle colour without permission

UAE federal law

In addition to traffic regulation specific to Dubai, motorists must also be wary of the new federal traffic law introduced in 2025 which specifies imprisonment and hefty penalties of up to Dh200,000 for various traffic violations.

These include jaywalking, jumping the red light, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, misusing a licence plate.

It also imposes strict fines on those involved in hit-and-run cases, and withholding information from police officers. Experts have welcomed these stringent penalties but emphasised the importance of cultivating a road safety culture along with enforcing tight laws.