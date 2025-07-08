Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India: RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Booked After Woman Alleges Physical Violence, Mental Abuse

2025-07-08 02:33:48
Cricketer Yash Dayal has been booked following serious allegations made by Ujjwala Singh, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police found sufficient evidence to register a case against him after investigation of the allegations.

According to earlier reports, the Ghaziabad resident accused Dayal of exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with the cricketer for the past five years, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited.

Ujjwala further alleged that when she confronted Dayal about the alleged deception, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. "During the relationship, the complainant was made emotionally and financially dependent on him. Later, she found that the man was involved in similar relationships with other women as well," the complaint said.

She claimed to have reached out to the women's helpline number 181 on June 14, but said that the matter did not progress at the police station level. Owing to financial and social helplessness, she turned to the Chief Minister's office seeking justice.

"She has chats, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence," it added.

"The request is to investigate this matter promptly and impartially, and to take legal action against the accused. This step is important not only for her, but also for all girls who fall victim to such relationships," it concluded.

Yash Dayal was part of RCB's historic IPL 2025 title win earlier this month, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches. He has represented Uttar Pradesh in all domestic formats and is yet to make his India debut.

(With inputs from IANS)

