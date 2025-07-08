QSE Index Closes 0.30 Percent Higher
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 32.80 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 10,833.87 points.
During the session, 144,948,773 shares, valued at QAR 430,751,221.166, were traded in 26,226 transactions across all sectors.
The session saw shares of 25 companies rise, 20 companies decline in their share price, and eight companies maintain their previous closing price.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 639,473,020,859.738, compared to QAR 638,414,115,027.830 in the previous session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment