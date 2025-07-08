QSE Index Closes 0.30 Percent Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 32.80 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 10,833.87 points.

During the session, 144,948,773 shares, valued at QAR 430,751,221.166, were traded in 26,226 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw shares of 25 companies rise, 20 companies decline in their share price, and eight companies maintain their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 639,473,020,859.738, compared to QAR 638,414,115,027.830 in the previous session.