UAE Pavilion Celebrates Two Million Visitors With A Celebration Of Hope And Shared Dreams

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, today celebrated a major milestone as it welcomed its two millionth visitor, affirming its status as a destination of inspiration, dialogue and cross-cultural exchange. The milestone was marked with a special celebration inspired by Japan's beloved Tanabata Festival, reinforcing the Pavilion's ethos of shared experiences and collective hope for the future.

As part of the celebration, visitors were invited to write their wishes for a better future on custom-designed Tanzaku cards and hang them on the Pavilion's outdoor signage. Tanabata is a traditional Japanese festival that has been cherished for generations. Rooted in themes of love, hope and dreams, it invites people to write their wishes on colourful Tanzaku strips and hang them on bamboo branches, with the belief that their hopes will be carried to the sky. The celebrations, which drew thousands of participants, featured palm leaves in place of bamboo, echoing the UAE Pavilion's symbolic date palm. Wishes were hung upon them, transforming the Pavilion's forecourt into a vibrant visual symbol of dreams and aspirations.

Designed under the theme 'Earth to Ether,' the UAE Pavilion offers a multi-sensory experience across five thematic zones that reflect the UAE's story of heritage, ambition, and innovation. Visitors have consistently praised its immersive storytelling, architecture, and warm hospitality, all of which underscore the UAE's commitment to forging meaningful international partnerships and creating inclusive platforms for dialogue.

His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said:“We are deeply honoured to have welcomed two million visitors to the UAE Pavilion. This reflects the world's interest, trust, and connection with the UAE's journey. By celebrating this milestone during Tanabata, we not only honoured a cherished Japanese tradition but also embraced the spirit of cultural exchange that defines Expo 2025. Our Pavilion continues to be a living space of ideas, creativity and shared values.”

Since its opening in April, the UAE Pavilion has hosted a variety of impactful events, cultural showcases, and thematic activations. These have included expert talks, cultural performances, creative workshops, Emirati cuisine demonstrations, and exhibitions by Emirati artists alongside collaborative dialogues, each carefully curated to engage diverse audiences and provide meaningful insights into the UAE's culture, values, and spirit of collaboration.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, runs until October 13, 2025. The UAE Pavilion remains open to all visitors throughout the Expo, offering a powerful, human-centred perspective on how nations can come together to shape a better tomorrow.

About UAE Expo Office

The UAE Expo Office serves as a national platform to convene people, ideas, and innovations in service of global progress. Incubated by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office leads the UAE's strategic participation at international expositions - most recently Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

The UAE Expo Office was created with a clear purpose: to bring together people and innovations to address challenges facing humanity. Guided by the values of optimism, openness, ambition, and resilience, the Office delivers magnetic and meaningful experiences that inspire action and foster collaboration across cultures, sectors, and generations.

Through curated programming and strategic partnerships, the UAE Expo Office designs environments that accelerate progress - connecting global audiences and catalysing solutions in education, healthcare, sustainable technologies, and space exploration. In doing so, it contributes mindfully to the overarching goals of each Expo, while generating distinctive value for the UAE through content, ideas, and initiatives that may not otherwise have emerged.

At Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Expo Office aims to bring joy, curiosity, and collaboration to every visitor encounter. Its work is anchored in the UAE's vision for inclusive global development, and its programming will empower new thinking, shared purpose, and collective progress-from the Earth to the Ether.

About UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

The UAE Pavilion, Earth to Ether, is an immersive multisensory journey through the UAE story, from our values and cultural heritage to our pioneering innovations. Our Japanese and Emirati Youth Ambassadors will welcome you to learn about our Explorers of Space, Catalysts of Healthcare, and Stewards of Sustainability, who are drawing on heritage and cutting-edge technology to tackle global challenges. Join us in accelerating collective progress towards a flourishing future for all life, from Earth to Ether.

Taking design inspiration from our cherished date palm tree, we reimagined areesh, traditional vernacular architecture of the UAE. Fusing agricultural date palm waste with Japanese woodworking expertise, the pavilion bonds our two cultures in the spirit of collaboration.

From our first pavilion in Expo Osaka '70, to our nation's hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, we have an enduring legacy of gathering with the world to accelerate collective progress. As we return to Osaka, discover how tradition drives progress as we push the boundaries of what is possible–drawing on our heritage to create a lasting legacy of impact.

Visitors can also experience an authentic Emirati culinary experience at our restaurant, peruse a curated selection of products by UAE-based creatives at our shop, and enjoy a dynamic range of programs activated in our workshop space.

The UAE Pavilion, Earth to Ether, is located in the Empowering Lives zone, near the Japanese Pavilion and Shining Hat exhibition hall. We are welcoming guests daily between 09:00 and 21:00, April 13 to October 13, during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

