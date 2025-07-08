Andersen Consulting Deepens Cybersecurity Capabilities

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting continues to advance its consulting capabilities with collaborating firm IT Security Consulting & Training, an information security advisory firm headquartered in Jordan.

Founded in 2011 by Managing Partner Muntaser Bdair, IT Security Consulting & Training specializes in serving clients in the government, financial, and industrial sectors, delivering expertise across governance, risk and compliance (GRC), technical testing, managed security services, privacy, resilience, and broader cybersecurity initiatives. IT Security Consulting & Training works with organizations to assess business and technology threats, implement robust controls, and maintain compliance with international security standards.

“Our mission is to empower organizations to achieve the highest level of information security through practical consulting, advanced training, and tailored security solutions,” said Muntaser.“We are committed to transferring our knowledge during project engagements and to ensuring our services are actionable for every client. Becoming a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting enables us to broaden our impact while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality services.”

“IT Security Consulting & Training's depth of expertise in cybersecurity and risk management will be an asset to our consulting platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their proven ability to implement technical and strategic security frameworks will enhance the value we provide to clients navigating today's evolving digital landscape.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

