Forex Today 08/07: RBA Unexpectedly Passes On Rate Hike

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Reserve Bank of Australia Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged at 3.85%; Trump Unveils First Wave of Steep Tariffs; Stocks Gaining, US Dollar Loses Ground, Euro Higher on 10% Eurozone Tariff Rumor

Summary: The reserve Bank of Australia confounded expectations a few hours ago by refusing to cut its Cash Rate although it was expected to do so by 0.25%, which sent the Aussie trading higher in the Forex market.The RBA left its Cash Rate unchanged at 3.85%, sending the Australian Dollar trading higher. The Bank was expected to cut its rate by 0.25%, but did not, hinting at concerns over inflation while strongly suggesting there will be a rate cut in August. There is increased speculation that the cut in August might now be larger than 0.25%.President Trump has unveiled a first wave of new tariffs, although he has said some of them might still potentially be negotiated away. Trump is imposing the following tariffs by country:30%South Africa25% Kazakhstan25% Malaysia40% Laos40% Myanmar25% Tunisia30% Bosnia32% Indonesia35% Bangladesh35% Serbia

There is a report that the US is offering the EU a 10% deal behind closed doors, which has helped boost the Euro today. Despite the announcement of higher tariffs on Japan and South Korea, both their stock markets ended today higher.Stock markets are mostly higher so far today.Silver remains within sight of its long-term high price. The precious and industrial metal has begun rising again over the past few hours.In the Forex market, the Australian Dollar has been the strongest major currency since today's Tokyo open, while the Japanese Yen has been the weakest, putting the AUD/JPY currency cross in focus today. The EUR/USD currency pair has also begun rising again, and it has been in a valid long-term bullish trend for some time.It is likely to be a relatively quiet day in the markets as there are no high-impact scheduled data releases until tomorrow's Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting.