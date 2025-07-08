ACES Quality Management Strengthens Executive Team With Key Promotions In Compliance Leadership

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., July 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced the promotion of two internal compliance leaders: Amanda Phillips to general counsel and executive vice president of compliance, and Savannah Prout to associate vice president of compliance.







Image caption: From left, Amanda“Mandy” Phillips, General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Compliance, and Savannah Prout, newly appointed Associate Vice President of Compliance at ACES Quality Management.

These strategic promotions underscore ACES' commitment to maintaining the highest levels of regulatory integrity and internal compliance expertise, reinforcing the company's role as a trusted partner in financial services quality control.

“With Amanda and Savannah at the helm of our compliance operations, ACES continues to lead with strength, precision and foresight,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“These promotions recognize not only their deep expertise but also their vital contributions to our in-house compliance team, helping our clients navigate a complex and sometimes chaotic regulatory environment.”

Phillips brings over two decades of experience in financial services and now serves as general counsel and executive vice president of compliance at ACES. Before joining ACES, she was counsel at Ballard Spahr LLP, advising clients on complex federal and state mortgage lending laws. She was also executive vice president of legal and regulatory compliance at Mortgage Cadence. Before that, she held leadership roles for seven years at WR Starkey Mortgage LLP, now Certainty Home Loans. Her extensive background uniquely positions her to lead ACES' legal and regulatory strategy as the industry navigates evolving compliance landscapes.

Prout has played a key role in helping ACES clients navigate evolving regulatory requirements and internal compliance issues. As associate vice president of compliance, she will continue to enhance ACES' ability to anticipate regulatory changes, provide timely updates to users, and expand the available compliance resources through the platform.

ACES' in-house compliance team plays an essential role in helping clients stay ahead of regulatory developments through a proactive, resource-rich approach. ACES Managed Questionnaires is central to this effort, a dynamic library of standardized, prebuilt loan review checklists developed and maintained by ACES compliance experts. These questionnaires are continuously updated to reflect evolving state and federal regulations and GSE and federal agency guidelines, using responsive logic to simplify the audit process, increase review speed and ensure compliance accuracy.

Supporting this foundation is the ACES Compliance NewsHub , a curated intelligence resource that delivers breaking industry headlines, policy changes and key regulatory deadlines directly to compliance and QC professionals. From ongoing webinars and downloadable tools to hands-on support from in-house experts, ACES offers a full spectrum of practical, accessible resources designed to empower clients with the insight and confidence needed to meet today's compliance demands.

“Our compliance team does more than interpret regulations. They translate them into actionable tools and support that make a difference every day for our clients,” Gauthier said.“Amanda and Savannah embody that spirit of practical expertise and strategic leadership.”

To explore ACES' compliance resources and learn more about its leadership, visit .

About ACES Quality Management:

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

