European Luxury Faces China Demand Dip, Seeks New Growth Drivers

European luxury houses are experiencing a marked shift, with faltering Chinese demand prompting a strategic pivot toward alternative markets and refined brand positioning. According to Bain & Co, global personal luxury goods sales are projected to contract by 2–5 per cent in 2025, following a €364 billion market in 2024, suggesting prolonged headwinds in China and weakened consumer confidence across key economies. Concurrently, LVMH reported a 5 per cent decline in fashion and leather goods, while Kering's Gucci saw a 24 per cent slump in Q3 2024-underscoring the drag from Chinese spending.

Amid this slowdown, brands are accelerating efforts to broaden geographic reach. McKinsey projects that the US luxury market will grow by 4–6 per cent annually through 2027-outpacing China and Europe-and emerging regions such as the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia are gaining traction as bright spots. Evidence of reorientation is visible: LVMH is expanding its US production capacity, and Kering, Hermès and Prada are intensifying investment in North America.

Not all brands are equally affected. Brunello Cucinelli, less exposed to Chinese consumption, disclosed robust sales forecasts-upgrading its annual growth outlook to 11–12 per cent based on strong European demand and continued traction among ultra-high-net-worth clients. Hermès, too, has weathered the storm, maintaining sales growth while peers grapple with revenue declines.

The luxury slowdown in China is rooted in multiple structural challenges. Economic growth has softened below 5 per cent, real estate woes persist, and shifting demographic trends have eroded consumer sentiment. Simon‐Kucher reports that many Chinese consumers are becoming cost-conscious, displaying a polarization between aspirational and high-end luxury buyers, and embracing domestic brands as alternatives. Particularly, cultural shifts-such as“luxury shame”-have fuelled a move toward discretion and frugality in visible consumption.

Although major international houses such as Chanel and Dior continue to engage Chinese consumers through culturally attuned storytelling-launching region‐specific collections and targeted local campaigns-some smaller brands have shuttered stores in mainland China, acknowledging a recalibration of in‐market commitment.

Domestic luxury players are also benefitting from this transition. Laopu Gold, a jewellery brand rooted in traditional Chinese symbolism, has doubled same‐store sales and quadrupled online revenue this year, with a market valuation exceeding HK$170 billion, thereby challenging European incumbents-though its international footprint remains limited.

Global brands recalibrating their China approach are employing a range of strategic pivots: tighter inventory control to avoid discounting and preserve brand equity; stimulant-focused aspirational campaigns; and product diversification into understated luxury or second-hand luxury to resonate with new consumer segments. The second‐hand luxury market in China alone has grown at an annual rate exceeding 30 per cent since 2020.

Europe itself remains central to the luxury ecosystem, as evidenced by European markets holding nearly half of Armani's revenues in 2024-an increase relative to Asia Pacific's diminished share-while the group strategically channels investment into flagship stores and digital-commerce. Cost control, brand consistency, and quality-focused messaging have become priorities as demand becomes more selective.

Globally, brand strategies are evolving with renewed emphasis on sustainability, resilience and storytelling. Price hikes once driven by so‐called“greedflation” are now tempered, with average increases forecast at 3.5 per cent in 2025-lower than peak levels-and justified by genuine craftsmanship and material innovation. Product lines are being refined: leather goods, jewellery and beauty segments are poised for stronger performance, while deeper integration of sustainability and consumer‐centric narratives is prioritised.

Brands are also investing in localisation in other markets and exploring omnichannel retail strategies. Digital-owned channels, experiential stores, and culturally sensitive campaigns are being deployed to engage consumers in tier‐2 and tier‐3 urban centres, particularly in Asia outside China.

European luxury houses are at a strategic inflection point: with the decline in Chinese demand now measurable, success hinges on geographic rebalancing, product portfolio refinement, inventory discipline and culturally resonant marketing. The winners will be those able to preserve brand prestige while adapting to economic reality and evolving consumer psychology across diverse global markets.

