ISCA And SHICPA Sign MOU To Strengthen Support For Accountancy Professionals And Firms In Shanghai

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2025 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants (SHICPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to advance the international development of the accountancy profession and foster deeper collaboration between the accounting communities of Singapore and China.

Through this collaboration, ISCA and SHICPA aim to promote the development of the accounting profession in Shanghai and Singapore, with a strong focus on professional competencies of accounting professionals and international business practices. As part of efforts to build a robust pipeline of globally attuned professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of today's dynamic business landscape, both institutes will jointly organise a delegation of more than 20 accounting practitioners from Shanghai to participate in the“Singapore Intensive Training Programme”, conducted by ISCA in Singapore.

The programme aims to:



Enhance the professional competencies and global perspectives of participating accounting professionals

Promote financial and accounting sector exchanges between Singapore and China

Encourage cultural integration and the development of soft skills Support cross-border investment cooperation and contribute to global sustainable development goals

The MOU is part of ISCA's broader efforts to further its global footprint and collaborations with other professional accountancy bodies and universities worldwide. Earlier this year, ISCA signed MOUs with Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and Nanjing University of Finance & Economics. This partnership with SHICPA marks a significant step in deepening mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange between Singapore and China – two important hubs in the global financial landscape.

The MOU was signed today by Ms Judy Ng, Vice President of ISCA, and Mr Fang Yifeng, Vice President of SHICPA, during an official delegation visit by SHICPA to Singapore.

Ms Judy Ng, Vice-President of ISCA, said:“This collaboration with SHICPA reflects ISCA's ongoing commitment to raising professional standards and strengthening global ties within the accountancy profession. By sharing knowledge and expertise across borders, we not only support the development of individual professionals, but also contribute to the resilience and competitiveness of our firms and economies.”

Mr Fang Yifeng, Vice-President of SHICPA, said:“We are pleased to partner with ISCA to offer our members the opportunity to gain global perspectives and practical insights in Singapore. This programme represents a meaningful step in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering professional exchange between Shanghai and Singapore, which are both important financial centres in the region.”