AI Giants Accused Of Hiding Environmental Footprint

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) comes with environmental costs that are still largely hidden. Ahead of the AI for Good summit in Geneva, Sasha Luccioni, a researcher specialising in the ecological footprint of AI, gives Swissinfo her critical view. This content was published on July 8, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

“Our future is a race between the growing power of our technology and the wisdom with which we use it,” wrote physicist Stephen Hawking in 2018, shortly before his death. Just a few years later, artificial intelligence has become part of our daily lives: shopping recommendations, intelligent navigation, automatic translations, chatbots...

Behind these seemingly dematerialised uses, supported by“clouds” or“virtual clouds”, lie very real infrastructures that consume energy, water and metals, and whose environmental cost is often overlooked.

Sasha Luccioni sets out to unravel this paradox of dematerialisation. A computer scientist and climate manager at Hugging Face, an open-access artificial intelligence platform, she warns of the ecological and ethical abuses of a technology that is evolving faster than our ability to grasp its consequences, and with increasing opacity. Swissinfo caught up with her ahead of her appearance at the AI for Good summitExternal link , to be held in Geneva from July 8-11.

“There's a real disconnect between the interfaces we use – such as ChatGPT or Siri – and the hardware reality of the servers that run them,” Luccioni says. This discrepancy is fuelling a rebound effect known as the Jevons paradox.“Even though AI is becoming more efficient, its energy consumption is increasing because it's now used everywhere: in voice assistants, smart fridges, personalised advertising, online searches and so on,” she adds. In four months, the number of weekly users of ChatGPT has doubled to 800 million.

Energy-hungry data centres

It is the overuse of generative AI – capable of generating text, images or music from machine learning models, like ChatGPT – at which Luccioni is pointing the finger in particular.“Generative AI consumes 20 to 30 times more energy than traditional AI to answer a factual question, according to a study we conducted in 2024.”

According to a recent report External link by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the power consumption of data centres, which are essential to the operation of AI and the cloud, grew by 12% a year between 2017 and 2023 – four times faster than global electricity demand. According to the International Energy Agency, their consumption could double by 2030 to reach 945 TWh, more than Japan (900 Twh) and Switzerland (60 TWh).

A cloud generated by coal and gas

Luccioni warns that this unbridled growth is outstripping the deployment capacity of renewable energies.

“Building solar panels or wind turbines takes time, but AI is developing at a lightning pace,” she says.“It is therefore often powered by non-renewable energy sources, such as gas or coal, at a time when we should be decarbonising our societies.”

As a result, throughout the world, gas and coal-fired power stations are being revived to supply data centres, as in Ireland, where the electricity network is reaching its limits because of their expansion. In Memphis, in the United States, the gas turbines of an Elon Musk centre are causing controversy, while in April US President Donald Trump signed decrees aimed at reviving coal mining, citing the rise of AI. According to the ITU, emissions linked to the activities of AI giants have increased by an average of 150% since 2020.

AI, thirsty for water and metals

AI's ecological footprint is not confined to its electricity consumption.“The growth of generative AI models also requires large quantities of critical metals and water to build infrastructures and cool servers,” Luccioni stresses. As a result, new mines are emerging.“We recycle so few electronic components that almost all the metals required come from intensive, often polluting, extraction.”

