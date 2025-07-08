UBS Grants 'Goodwill Payments' To Clients Hit By Trump Trading Losses
The Swiss bank set up an internal task force to examine the complaints after some of its clients suffered heavy losses when the US dollar fell sharply following Trump's announcement of blanket tariffs on April 2, alleging that they did not understand the risks involved.External Content
UBS's task force conducted a review of all clients utilising the product after receiving initial complaints, according to a person familiar with the bank's processes.
The review found that some clients had outsized exposures in comparison with their assets and took action to remedy the positions, the person said.
Multiple people familiar with the complaints said that about 100 people involved had received the payments after the review.
The foreign exchange product at the centre of the complaints is not new but is tailored for professional and high-risk investors. In this case clients agreed to regularly exchange dollars for Swiss francs at a fixed rate, as long as the exchange rate stayed within a defined range.
However, if the rate moved outside that range – such as when the dollar suddenly dropped after Trump's liberation day tariffs announcement – clients were obliged to continue trading under increasingly unfavourable conditions, incurring steep losses.More More 'Switzerland should negotiate but not bend the knee to Donald Trump'
