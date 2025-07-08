French Gangs Target Luxury Cars In Switzerland
The thefts sometimes result in dramatic car chases. Police are urging businesses and private individuals to exercise caution.
The thieves“do not hesitate to take any risks and endanger road users and police forces when they intervene,” David Guisolan, of the Vaud cantonal police, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
He described the“determination” of these nationals from neighboring France, some of whom are minors.More More 'Cannon Run' Brits get suspended sentences for speeding
This content was published on Sep 5, 2017 Three British men who took part in a Cannonball-style car race through Switzerland in June have received suspended sentences.Read more: 'Cannon Run' Brits get suspended sentences for speedin
