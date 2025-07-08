William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Reports Sales Growth, Inventory Increases Across Housing Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report stated that the first two quarters of 2025 maintained a trend in that has continued each quarter since the beginning of 2024, with closed dollar volume in single family home sales increasing in most territories served by the firm versus the same quarter the year prior. In most areas, markets are firmly ahead in closed volume for the first half of 2025 compared to the same timeframe last year.

Many areas are also experiencing an uptick in inventory. While markets have suffered from an inventory drought for years, total standing inventory units are now inching ahead across several territories. Total standing inventory units were up in many markets, but new listings taken in units and volume for the quarter increased in almost all. Volume in new listings was higher in most cases than units, a gap signifying that new supply consists of more upper end properties, as more listings come onto the market at higher price points.

At the halfway point of 2024, closed units were down compared to the first half of 2023. Now, the report found, year to date units have only decreased in a handful of markets compared to the first half of 2024, and not substantially. Many markets are either close to flat with this time last year or posting small increases in unit sales year over year. Twelve-month median sale prices also increased in most regions served.

The report noted that the economic landscape that influences buyer behavior at the national and global levels has become more mixed. Yet the analysis found that the markets served by the company are defying the cooling trends observed in other markets nationally.

"For our markets in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, we expect the second half of 2025 to bring even more activity as buyer demand remains robust and inventory levels continue their gradual recovery," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "We expect this combination of factors to sustain momentum in both sales volume and pricing, and anticipate vitality in the market through the year's end."

The First Half 2025 Market Watch is available on the firm's website at williampitt .

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

SOURCE William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty