UH Law Center Releases Updated Texas Bench Book As A Guide For Public Health Crises

HOUSTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center's Health Law & Policy Institute (HLPI) has released an updated digital edition of the "Texas Bench Book on Control Measures and Public Health Emergencies," a critical legal resource for Texas judges, public health officials and emergency planners.

"As we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, resources like this are crucial," said HLPI Director Jessica Mantel. "That's why I've prioritized updating the Texas Bench Book-so it's ready and accessible before the next public health emergency arises."

First published in 2008, the book has been periodically revised, with past editions released in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2020. The 2025 Texas Bench Book reflects the latest legislative changes and evolving emergency protocols under Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code as. It is available as a free PDF download at href="" rel="nofollow" uh/healthla .

"This Texas Bench Book is more than a reference - it's a practical guide for navigating legal decisions during rapidly unfolding public health emergencies," said Erica Patterson, research scholar at HLPI and editor of the 2025 edition. "We've incorporated the most current legal changes and included direct links to relevant statutes so that users can quickly access what they need in urgent situations."

The updated digital edition provides comprehensive guidance on control measures for individuals, groups, property and geographic areas. It also addresses jurisdictional authority and issues, disaster declarations, the handling of protected health information, and mass fatality management.

"We developed this resource with the understanding that in times of crisis, legal clarity and accessibility are essential," Patterson said.

Features include revised appendices with user-friendly flowcharts, updated judicial forms and venue references to aid legal accuracy and practical application. Word versions of key forms are also available for easy use in active casework .

Patterson also noted that Texas remains distinct in its legal approach to public health emergencies-and that few, if any, resources exist to guide the application of Chapter 81. "This Bench Book fills a critical gap," she said. "Because courts have limited precedent in this area, it's even more important to offer accessible, well-researched guidance."

She encouraged legal and public health professionals to treat the Texas Bench Book as a living tool. "While no resource can capture every change in real time, our commitment is to offer the best possible foundation for those navigating complex, high-stakes scenarios," Patterson said. "We hope this edition continues to serve that purpose."

Mantel echoed the sentiment. "The goal is to support timely, informed action when public health and civil liberties are on the line," she said.

