Vision Art Media Promotes Art And Culture In New York City's Iconic Times Square Billboards

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in the global capital of art and innovation, Vision Art Media is dedicated to promoting art and culture in New York City through, among other things, the digital billboard exhibitions in the city's iconic Times Square. Through these efforts, Vision Art Media has become a platform dedicated to discovering, supporting, and celebrating contemporary artists from around the world. Since its official registration in New York in 2018, Vision Art Media has curated powerful exhibitions and established meaningful cultural exchange through art.

At the heart of Vision Art Media is a mission to connect global talents with global stages. From the iconic Times Square digital billboard exhibitions to collaborative showcases with renowned art museums across Asia and Europe, the organization champions creativity without borders. Vision Art Media is best known for its Century 21 Modern Art Elite Collection Magazine, the International Art Competition, and its long-standing partnership with the Haegeumgang Theme Museum in South Korea, where it has served as a key cultural partner for over a decade.

Today, Vision Art Media not only provides professional exposure through publications, exhibitions, and awards but also recognizes excellence through honors such as the Master Award Artist, Rising Star Award, and the Window of the World Award, given to those who make a lasting impression on the global art landscape.

The Global Professional Team at Vision Art Media is a network of industry experts, artists, and cultural leaders dedicated to shaping the international art scene. With presence in New York City and connections worldwide, the team brings together professionals from diverse artistic and curatorial backgrounds. Their expertise spans art consulting, exhibition curation, event organization, and artist promotion. This collective effort drives Vision Art Media's mission to support artists, foster cross-cultural collaboration, and present outstanding art experiences on the world stage.

Behind Vision Art Media stands Michael Lam, an international art consultant, curator, and artist known for his creation of Single Stroke Painting. Under his guidance, Vision Art Media has grown into a vibrant hub where artists, collectors, curators, and cultural leaders converge to shape the future of contemporary art.

Michael Lam was honored with the Marquis Who's Who in America Lifetime Achievement Award, which was featured in The Wall Street Journal – Greater New York Edition. This recognition affirms his lifelong contributions to the global arts community and underscores the international impact of his work through Vision Art Media.

Paula Henderson

VIP MEDIA SOLUTIONS

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.