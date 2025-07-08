The Sound Of Sports: Why Music Is The New MVP Of Global Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two major impact releases by music visionary RedOne took center stage as the official soundtrack of ESPN's NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global super-producer and music visionary RedOne recently launched two high-impact releases, emphasizing his place as one of the most influential hitmakers of a generation. On Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album 'The Carter VI' the standout track“The Days,” was produced by RedOne and features none other than Bono of U2. The emotionally charged anthem took center stage as the official soundtrack of ESPN's NBA Finals campaign, airing throughout the entire duration of the 2025 NBA Finals. With its cinematic scope and powerful message,“The Days” is resonating far beyond the court.RedOne explains:“Working with Wayne's raw emotion and Bono's legendary voice and vision we were able to create a song that is perfect for the NBA Finals and is a reminder of how music and sports both thrive on energy, emotion, and storytelling. I'm honored to have helped craft a song that speaks to the spirit of champions.”View the official visualizer here:Adding to the momentum, RedOne released“We Will Rock You”-a global anthem he both produced and performs alongside international superstar Pitbull. The track has been officially named the anthem of the FIFA Club World Cup and dropped Friday, June 13, just in time to kick off the tournament.Stream here:The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is being held in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13, featuring 32 teams across 12 venues. The tournament opened with Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in Miami and will conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Fusing stadium-sized energy with RedOne's signature pop-meets-global sound, the song promises to electrify audiences worldwide. The reunion of RedOne and Pitbull marks the return of one of music's most dynamic and successful creative partnerships. Over the past decade, the duo has delivered a string of global chart-toppers that have defined pop and dance music across cultures and continents. From the explosive success of“On the Floor” with Jennifer Lopez-one of the best-selling singles of all time-to club anthems like“I Like It” with Enrique Iglesias and“Dance Again,” their collaborative energy has consistently produced era-defining hits that dominate airwaves and ignite stadiums.Now reuniting for the official anthem of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, RedOne and Pitbull bring their signature high-octane sound and cross-cultural appeal to one of the world's biggest sporting stages. Their collaboration is more than a comeback-it's a celebration of unity, rhythm, and the global language of music.RedOne proudly shares:“The FIFA anthem is more than just a song-it's a celebration of unity, passion, and the global love of the game. Working with Pitbull again to bring that spirit to life was incredible. Music and sports are the two most powerful forces in culture; when they come together, the impact is universal. I'm proud to contribute something that will energize fans around the world and mark this historic tournament in the U.S.”RedOne has a rich history of creating music that resonates on the global stage. His 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem“Dreamers” with Jung Kook reached #1 in over 100 countries, and he also produced Real Madrid's iconic anthem“Hala Madrid.” His work continues to bridge the worlds of sports and music, creating anthems that inspire and unite fans worldwide.With a career that includes chart-topping hits for Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Enrique Iglesias, RedOne once again proves he is a cultural force capable of bridging worlds through music. Stay tuned-this is just the beginning of RedOne's next era.##2507##

Lil Wayne, Bono - The Days (Visualizer)

