The Crypto Market Continues To Rise, Stumbling Along The Way

The crypto market capitalisation retains its weekly growth of approximately 1.8%, losing about 0.6% over the last 24 hours to $3.35 trillion. This is another round of buyer indecision at high levels, even though declines were actively bought up. At the same time, capitalisation continues to move away from its 200-day moving average, indicating continued bullish sentiment.
