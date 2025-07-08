Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pro News Flash Video: Bitcoin's Big Shift


Bitcoin is no longer just a volatile crypto asset - it's maturing into a traditional market player. In this episode, we explore the silent transformation happening beneath the surface of the Bitcoin market and what it means for investors.

💡 Bitcoin's evolution could mean fewer wild gains - but also fewer crashes. With growing institutional interest and reduced volatility, is it time to treat crypto like a traditional asset?

