Pro News Flash Video: Bitcoin's Big Shift

Bitcoin is no longer just a volatile crypto asset - it's maturing into a traditional market player. In this episode, we explore the silent transformation happening beneath the surface of the Bitcoin market and what it means for investors.
💡 Bitcoin's evolution could mean fewer wild gains - but also fewer crashes. With growing institutional interest and reduced volatility, is it time to treat crypto like a traditional asset?
