Energy PS Grilled

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – ENERGY principal secretary Tankiso Phapano was on Monday told to stop meddling in the affairs of the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).

Phapano, who was being grilled by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), was told by MPs that it is the Energy Minister and not the principal secretary who should call the shots at the LEC.

The questioning comes after revelations that Phapano had expelled the Lesotho Renewable Energy and Energy Access Project (LREAP) manager, Mokheseng Mokuoane, in February, an action the committee says was outside his legal authority.

The LREAP is a project operating under the LEC.

The PAC chairperson, Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, confronted Phapano, demanding that he clarifies under what law he removed Mokuoane from office.

“The LEC has a Managing Director. How did you suspend Mokuoane?” Lemphane-Letsie said.

“You even wrote in the letter that you were left with no alternative but to cut his salary and benefits. What law allows you to do that?” she said.

Phapano insisted that he acted within the Public Financial Management and Accountability (PFMA) Act, which he said gives him authority over the company.

He added that there is only one Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the LREAP, disputing the committee's claim that there are two.

But his explanations were cut short by an increasingly frustrated Letsie.

“Stop lying to us,” Lemphane-Letsie yelled.

“You are meddling in LEC business, and you have no stake in the company.”

Phapano responded with laughter, further enraging the chairperson, who warned him that the committee would not be intimidated.

Tensions escalated when committee member Montoeli Masoetsa accused Phapano of arrogance.

“You are not here to play,” Masoetsa said.

“You are here to answer questions. Do not bring your arrogance to this committee,” he said.

Phapano, visibly agitated, pointed fingers at the committee members saying he was being attacked.

“You must allow me to speak,” Phapano said.

“This is unlawful. Mr Masoetsa must withdraw his statement,” he said.

“This is not a kangaroo court,” he said.

Committee member Machesetsa Mofomobe called for respect and urged Phapano to cooperate.

“This committee has its own procedures, and the principal secretary must answer the questions truthfully,” Mofomobe said.

The committee also invited Mokuoane to speak on the matter.

He confirmed that he was expelled in February and has remained at home since.

“I was expelled by the Principal Secretary. I was not told the reasons,” he said.

Dr Tšeliso Moroke, another PAC member, rebuked Phapano for frequently interrupting proceedings and accused him of misleading the committee.

“You are a civil servant. You must follow the rules,” Dr Moroke said.

“The law is clear that you have no authority to interfere with the LEC management,” he said.

“Stop breaking the law.”

Lemphane-Letsie concluded the session by affirming that“only the LEC Managing Director has the power to hire or dismiss employees of the company, not the Principal Secretary”.

“The Managing Director does not report to you. He reports directly to the Minister,” she said.

She then instructed Mokuoane to return to work, saying his dismissal was unlawful as it was not done by the appropriate authority.

Nkheli Liphoto