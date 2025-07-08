Army Boss Stuns Court

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – ARMY boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela stunned the High Court yesterday when he questioned why the State had picked on former commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, for prosecution.

Testifying before Justice Charles Hungwe, Lt Gen Letsoela implied that all Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) generals, including himself, should have been put in the dock alongside Lt Gen Kamoli.

Lt Gen Kamoli and seven other soldiers have been charged with the murder of Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao in June 2015.

“While I am seated in the witness box as one of Kamoli's principal staff officers then, could this court say the Operation Save Lives had been designed, organised and led by Kamoli and lower ranks, and he is the only accused person in the dock?” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

“For the purpose of justice where are others, including myself?” he asked.

“Why is it only Kamoli and others before court as accused persons?”

He emphasised that not all operations are authorised by the commander.

“However, depending on the nature of the operation, highly classified operations are only signed by the commander when he is present,” he said.

He said if the commander is absent, his deputy has that authority to sign the operation order.

However, he said, if the two are both not present then the operation will have to be postponed.

Lt Gen Letsoela also told the judge that it was unclear who was responsible for the operation that killed Lt Gen Mahao.

He said that operation did not have the full names and ranks of officers authorised to sign for it.

He also said there were no dates showing when the operation was authorised.

“The reason for those full names and signatures is to ease the tracing process,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.

“The operation order should identify specifically the people or offices which was copied to,” he said.

“But as for this one it only stated“copied, copied” but did not indicate where it was copied to.”

Lt Gen Letsoela said it was difficult for him to tell the court as to who was the owner of the operation order that led to the death of Lt Gen Mahao.

He said from how he sees it, the signatures were beyond his understanding as they do not entail what he normally knew the operation order have to require.

He however clarified to the court that the nature of that operation order was classified as a secret one, meaning it could not be seen by everybody.

He said the purpose of the operation, named Operation Save Lives, was to arrest mutineers who seemed to be disturbing military operations.

He said he still mourns the loss of two generals because of politicians' interference in the army's affairs.

Lt Gen Letsoela said it was very difficult and challenging for him to come before court and testify against his superiors at the expense of having left his command responsibility.

He said while still testifying against his superiors at the moment, he is still leading men and women who are still doing the job, and similar things could happen to him too.

“I am being placed here because of my responsibility,” he said.

“As a substantive commander, I find it very difficult to come before court to testify against these accused soldiers for reasons that they are still under my command, yet they are accused,” he said.

He emphasised that Lt Gen Kamoli was a commander at the time, adding that he“experienced exactly what Kamoli experienced”.

“The difference between us was due to political interference in the army,” he said.

“Perhaps the difference was the lesson I learned from his footsteps,” he said.

He however said 2025 is not 2015 where a lot happened.

“However, I want to put before this court that the military still mourns the loss of two generals as a result of organisational external matters, which indeed we are still accounting for today.”

After Lt Gen Mahao was killed during his arrest near his childhood home in Mokema, two senior officers Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Lieutenant Colonel Tefo Hashatsi allegedly assassinated Lieutenant General Khoantle Motšomotšo in September 2017.

They accused him of handing over some soldiers who were wanted for various crimes to the police for investigation and prosecution.

'Malimpho Majoro