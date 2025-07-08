PRIMARY HYDROGEN COMMENCES HYDROGEN FIELD SAMPLING PROGRAM IN ATLANTIC CANADA



Calgary, 07/08/2025 / 06:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (Toronto)



Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (" Primary " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its hydrogen field sampling program at the Mary's Harbour and Point Rosie projects in Labrador and Newfoundland respectively (collectively, the "Atlantic Canada H2 Projects"). Field sampling activities will be conducted by Eastern Geo Services under the supervision of Peter Lauder, Vice President of Exploration, utilizing specialized sampling methodologies designed and tested by INRS to minimize artificially generated hydrogen. This field program, representing the second phase (Phase 2) of the Company's multi-phase exploration strategy, is anticipated to cover approximately 8,550 hectares and to be completed over the next four weeks.

"As we advance our phased exploration strategy, this Phase 2 sampling program is critical for identifying potential natural hydrogen accumulations, refining priority exploration targets, and guiding subsequent phases of exploration toward delineating potential natural hydrogen resources," stated Peter Lauder, Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen. "Leveraging robust methodologies and immediate real-time field analysis, we anticipate efficiently delineating promising targets and increasing the effectiveness of future exploration and evaluation activities."

The exploration program integrates portable gas detectors, providing immediate in-field measurements, with conventional geological exploration techniques, including soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. Soil gas sampling involves the collection and analysis of gases present in soil pores near the surface, helping to detect anomalies indicative of potential subsurface hydrogen accumulations. This integrated approach is specifically aimed at efficiently identifying the presence of any natural hydrogen at surface levels, while simultaneously refining the Company's geological understanding of potential hydrogen generation sources, migration pathways, and accumulation zones.

Primary Hydrogen's sampling methodology and procedures have been collaboratively developed with INRS, leveraging laboratory-verified techniques to ensure consistent, reliable results and minimize artificially generated hydrogen. Collected data will directly inform subsequent exploration phases, increasing confidence in the identification and evaluation of prospective natural hydrogen targets. Upon completion of this Phase 2 program, results will be analyzed, and the Company anticipates providing further updates and details as data becomes available.

The Company is also pleased to announce the extension of its strategic marketing agreement (the " Services Agreement ") with Euro Digital Media Ltd. (" Euro Digital ") (address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London UK WC2H 9JQ) (see news release dated June 6, 2025).

Under the terms of the Services Agreement, Euro Digital will create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company.

The Company has renewed the Services Agreement in consideration for a fee of USD $400,000, inclusive of third-party (i.e., ad placement) costs. The renewal of the services under the Services Agreement will commence on or about July 8, 2025, and continue until exhaustion of the marketing budget. The principal of Euro Digital is Harry Kundan. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The renewal of the Services Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

--

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ...

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: (i) the commencement and anticipated completion of the Phase 2 hydrogen field sampling program at the Mary's Harbour and Point Rosie projects ("Atlantic Canada H2 Projects"); (ii) the expected scope of sampling activities covering approximately 8,550 hectares; (iii) the methodologies and techniques employed by Eastern Geo Services under the supervision of Primary Hydrogen's Vice President of Exploration, utilizing laboratory-verified procedures developed in collaboration with INRS aimed at minimizing artificially generated hydrogen; (iv) the use of portable gas detectors alongside conventional exploration techniques to provide real-time data and geological insights; (v) the anticipated use of collected data to inform and guide future exploration phases and geological interpretations; (vi) the extension, terms, anticipated timing, cost, and scope of the renewed Services Agreement with Euro Digital; and (vii) whether TSX Venture Exchange approval required for the renewal of the Services Agreement will be obtained.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipated," "expected," "aimed," "planned," "continue," "will," "would," "may," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company regarding, among other things: successful execution of the field activities as planned; continued availability of funding and resources; reliability and effectiveness of sampling techniques and methodologies; timely receipt of necessary permits and approvals; favorable weather and environmental conditions; accurate and timely processing and interpretation of collected data; successful implementation and effectiveness of marketing campaigns by Euro Digital; approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the renewed Services Agreement; and the absence of unforeseen operational issues or other impediments.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to: unexpected delays or difficulties in conducting field sampling activities; inaccuracies or inconsistencies in sampling results; inability to secure necessary permits or regulatory approvals; potential logistical or environmental challenges; unforeseen operational issues or increased costs; disruptions due to adverse weather conditions; failure of Euro Digital to raise investor awareness; potential delays or denial of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Services Agreement; and other general economic, market, regulatory, or geological risks detailed in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at

Although the Company believes its expectations and assumptions are reasonable based on current information, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information, as actual outcomes may vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

07/08/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group

