EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

08.07.2025 / 13:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (the " Company " or " North Peak ") is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB "). The Company's common shares begin trading on OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF" as of the market opening on July 8, 2025. The Company's primary listing will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". Uplisting to the OTCQB should provide the Company with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for shareholders. This also reflects the focus the Company has on its Nevada asset, the Prospect Mountain Mine complex. "The Prospect Mountain Mine complex property based in the historic high-grade gold and polymetallic mining camp of Eureka Nevada is an exciting story that we are keen to promote more in the USA to both retail and institutional investors. Whilst North Peak has been trading on the OTC Pink Sheets, this uplisting to the higher-standard OTCQB is an important milestone for our Company and its shareholders and coincides with a symbol change to update the company's current name and activity," commented Rupert Williams, CEO. "We believe this will enhance the visibility and transparency of North Peak within the investment community, improve our access to institutional capital, and create a more efficient market for investors." The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on . About North Peak The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". The Company is focused on acquiring historical sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere. The Company acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada in 2023 (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023, press releases). The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfil the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: ... Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: ... CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS : This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the OTCQB listing providing greater liquidity for the Company's stock and a more seamless trading experience for the Company's shareholders and the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Prospect Mountain Mine complex and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, available at , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents

News Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.



08.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: North Peak Resources Ltd. Germany ISIN: CA6614441096 EQS News ID: 2166888

End of News EQS News Service