NITI Aayog Meets Pharma Leaders To Address Drug Quality Challenges

In a key consultation held at NITI Aayog headquarters on Monday, senior government officials met with pharmaceutical industry leaders to address growing concerns over drug quality, regulatory enforcement, and systemic shortcomings.

Chaired by Dr VK Paul (Member, Health), the meeting aimed to align India's pharmaceutical manufacturing standards with global benchmarks.

The central theme was the urgent need for reform to ensure the consistent production of high-quality, globally acceptable medicines.

Industry representatives flagged the increasing number of“Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ) alerts, citing poor technical education and lack of skilled manpower as key concerns, according to News18.

Many noted that underqualified personnel are unable to meet regulatory audit standards, impacting overall drug quality.

MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) voiced specific challenges, including limited financial capacity to upgrade infrastructure and conduct stability studies.

They urged the government for targeted policy and financial support, while also calling for dedicated consultations between MSME associations and policymakers.

Dr Rajesh Gupta from Laghu Udyog Bharati defended MSMEs, stating that large corporations often escape scrutiny despite frequent product recalls. He emphasised that MSMEs produce 97.3 per cent of India's drugs but account for only 2.64 per cent of NSQ reports-often without harm to patients.

Concerns were also raised over the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's low price ceilings, which, according to industry voices, are making quality drug production financially unsustainable.

Drug Controller General Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi reiterated strict enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and announced tighter protocols for NSQ violations, including license suspensions pending compliance.

The dialogue saw participation from top industry bodies such as the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), and Laghu Udyog Bharati, among others.

Officials concluded by urging stakeholders to submit written feedback, signaling openness to further discussion.

