Greenenergybreaks - Solarbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Advances 7.2 MW New York Solar Project Following Key Regulatory Approval

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) announced that its 7.2 MW Hoadley Hill Road ground-mount solar project in upstate New York has cleared the Coordinated Electric System Interconnection Review (CESIR), a major regulatory milestone. The project, which will power approximately 850 homes through New York's grid, is backed by the state's VDER compensation mechanism and may qualify for up to US$0.395/W DC in NYSERDA NY-Sun incentives. Structured as a community solar project, it offers residents and businesses bill credits without on-site installations. With over 100 MW built and a pipeline exceeding 1 GW, SolarBank is accelerating permitting and financing to move into construction, supporting New York's goal of 6 GW installed solar by 2025.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

