Two Dead In Red Sea Attack As Houthis Resume Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An ongoing attack on a cargo vessel in the Red Sea has killed two people, an official and maritime monitors said Tuesday, after Yemen's Houthi rebels resumed their campaign against shipping in the vital waterway.
The Eternity, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, has been badly damaged and under "continuous attack" since Monday in waters off Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
"The vessel has sustained significant damage and has lost all propulsion," UKMTO, which is run by the British navy, said in a statement.
"The vessel is surrounded by small craft and is under continuous attack."
A Liberian representative at the London-based International Maritime Organization said two seafarers had been killed. All but one of the 22 crew are Filipino, according to Philippines officials.
The US embassy in Yemen in a statement on X accused the Houthis of staging the attack on Eternity, describing it as "the most violent" yet and accusing the group of "undermining freedom of navigation in the Red Sea" -- the main goal of a May truce between Washington and the group.
While the Iran-backed Houthis did not claim responsibility, it comes after the group struck another cargo ship, the Magic Seas, on Sunday -- their first such action this year.
The two incidents in quick succession raised fears of a return to regular Houthi attacks on a vital shipping route that previously carried about 12 percent of global trade.
They also come as the United States pushes for fresh nuclear talks with Iran, the Houthis' powerful backer, following the 12-day war with Israel.
Mohammed Albasha, of the US-based Basha Report Risk Advisory, said the rebels may be trying to exert pressure on the United States and Israel.
"The (Magic Seas) attack could be intended as a subtle message to both Washington and Tel Aviv that Iran's allied groups remain capable and active," he said.
"The message is clear. The Houthis still have the ability to disrupt and are carefully choosing when to act," he added.
On Monday, the Houthis said they used unmanned boats, missiles and drones against the Magic Seas, their first attack on a cargo vessel this year.
All 22 people aboard the Greek-owned carrier were rescued on Monday. The Houthis said the vessel had sunk.
The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their anti-ship campaign in January during a ceasefire in Gaza.
They later came under weeks of heavy US bombardment aimed at preventing a resumption of their attacks, before striking a ceasefire.
The rebels had previously told AFP they would continue targeting "Israeli ships" despite the US truce, which was meant to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.
Israel, stung by regular Houthi missile attacks, has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including a wave of air raids on Sunday.
