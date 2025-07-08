BGL Announces The Sale Of Five Lakes Manufacturing To Valesco Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Clinton Township, Michigan, Five Lakes Manufacturing provides a broad range of best-in-class architectural wood doors to a diverse set of commercial end markets including education, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, office, and others. The Company supports a large network of one-step and two-step distribution customers across North America and is renowned for delivering high-quality solutions that meet stringent customer specifications and lead time requirements.

The acquisition positions Five Lakes for growth in a fragmented market with an opportunity to leverage recent investments in new state-of-the-art machinery to expand relationships with existing customers and penetrate underserved geographies.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the commercial, residential, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products M&A transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

To learn more about the state of M&A across the Industrial market , including how trends will shape the future landscape of building products M&A, download our most recent Industrials research reports: .

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company